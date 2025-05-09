🔥 SHOTS FIRED: South Africa Reinforced and Ready for Flames Revenge Mission in CHAN Clash

The heat is on! With their pride dented after a 1-0 defeat in Lilongwe, South Africa’s coach Molefi Ntseki has brought in heavy reinforcements for Sunday’s do-or-die CHAN qualifier second leg against Malawi at Loftus Stadium.

According to SAFA.net, Ntseki is now “a much happier man” at training after welcoming back key players who missed the first leg. The fresh faces include Neo Maema, Ndumulelo Maphangule, Victor Letsoalo, Siyanda Msani, Simon Ramabu, and Kamogelo Sebelebele—all of whom are expected to bring much-needed firepower to overturn the deficit.

The Mzansi squad stepped up their preparations with a tough training match against Motsepe Foundation Championship side Casric Stars, held at the match venue in Pretoria.

Reflecting on the first leg, Ntseki didn’t hold back:

“The plan in Malawi was simple: score and don’t concede. But with players who aren’t getting regular game time—or have no clubs at all—we struggled. That late goal was a hard lesson, but one we’ve learned from.”

He added that the South African clubs were responsive to their call for reinforcements:

“We made special requests to clubs not in action this weekend, and they delivered. I’m very happy—we now have six vital players back in camp. This team is now stronger and more balanced.”

Meanwhile, Malawi’s Flames are not resting on their laurels. Coach Kalisto Pasuwa’s squad jetted off to Pretoria this morning without midfielder Zebron Kalima, who has been sidelined with a quadriceps injury.

Traveling Squad:

Goalkeepers: Richard Chimbamba (Nyasa Big Bullets), George Chikooka (Silver Strikers)

Defenders: McDonald Lameck, Nixon Mwase, Maxwell Paipi (Silver Strikers), Emmanuel Nyirenda (Mighty Wanderers), Andrew Jovinala, Alick Lungu (Nyasa Big Bullets)

Midfielders: Yakho Singo, Lloyd Aaron, Chawanangwa Gumbo, Wongani Lungu (Nyasa Big Bullets), Charles Nkhoma (Moyale Barracks), Blessings Singini (Mighty Wanderers)

Attackers: Zeliati Nkhoma, Olson Kanjira (Kamuzu Barracks), Binwel Katinji (Silver Strikers), Wisdom Mpinganjira, Gaddie Chirwa, Promise Kamwendo (Mighty Wanderers), Chikumbutso Salima (Nyasa Big Bullets)

The Flames go into the return leg with a slight edge, thanks to Zeliati Nkhoma’s late header in the first leg at Bingu National Stadium.

But Pasuwa is far from overconfident.

“The job is only half done. We must stay focused to finish the task in South Africa,” he warned.

The stakes are sky-high: the winner of this two-legged clash books a ticket to CHAN 2024 Group C—joining Uganda, Niger, Guinea, and either Algeria or The Gambia.

Sunday will settle it all. Reinforcements are in. Temperatures are rising. Flames or Fire? One will burn brighter.

