Prophet of Talent: Bushiri Pours Half a Billion into Malawi’s Biggest Talent Show

In an unprecedented move that is set to redefine Malawi’s creative landscape, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has announced a colossal K500 million sponsorship for Season 2 of Malawi Has Talent — the biggest investment ever made in a local talent show. The initiative is exclusively backed by Goshen City, Bushiri’s visionary smart city project, and will air on Times TV.

“Goshen City will be investing 500 million Kwacha in this project,” declared Bushiri. “This is a testament to our belief in the immense potential that lies within our country.”

Speaking at the official launch, Bushiri described the sponsorship not just as corporate social responsibility but as a mission to elevate Malawi’s creative economy and push the country “10 years ahead of many nations in innovation, technology, and hospitality.”

“Tonight, we celebrate the talents that Malawi abounds with,” he said. “Our sponsorship is about exposure—not just entertainment. A good example is Michael Grimm, who became big after America’s Got Talent. This is talent promotion for free.”

The competition winner will walk away with a staggering K35 million, an amount Bushiri said is “a prize unlike any other in our country’s history.” This is a huge leap from last year’s K5 million prize taken by Destination Talents, who wowed the nation with their performance.

“Let your skills speak for themselves,” Bushiri encouraged contestants. “Let Goshen City be the launchpad for your dreams. Together, let’s rewrite Malawi’s story and put our country on the map for all the right reasons.”

Bushiri, known for his charisma and flair, also took a humorous jab at Amapiano sensation Zeze Kingston, saying:

“To Zeze, the Amapiano king, I have one message: don’t join this competition, because if you do, you’ll win and get 35 million Kwacha. But since you won’t, you’ll still get a Goshen City playlist—and that’s priceless!”

Season 2 of Malawi Has Talent promises to be bigger and better, providing a professional platform for Malawian singers, dancers, actors, poets, and creatives to gain national and international recognition.

“Goshen City is not just a futuristic smart city; it’s a catalyst for change,” Bushiri said. “We’ve already garnered international recognition in Dubai and Turkey—and now, we’re bringing that vision home.”

With Times TV’s unmatched national reach and Bushiri’s powerful backing, Malawi Has Talent Season 2 is shaping up to be more than just a competition—it’s a cultural movement.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!