OPINION|Usi Leads, Kabambe Copies: A Lesson in Political Imitation

In a political landscape where authenticity is currency, Dr. Michael Usi, leader of the Odya Zake Alibe Mulandu movement and Vice President of Malawi, is raising eyebrows over what appears to be a growing pattern of political mimicry by UTM leader Dalitso Kabambe.

For years, Usi has been mocked, criticized, and ridiculed — often harshly by UTM sympathizers — for his grassroots, no-frills approach to politics. From mingling with vendors in the markets, to sharing simple meals with villagers, to addressing crowds without pomp or pretense, Usi has cultivated a political identity rooted in humility and direct engagement with the people. His recent launch of the Odya Zake Alibe Mulandu movement at Masintha Ground in Lilongwe — attended by thousands — was a defining moment that cemented his reputation as a man of the people.

But now, that same UTM party that once dismissed Usi’s approach as theatrical and unserious is quietly following in his footsteps.

In a striking turn of events, Kabambe — UTM’s freshly anointed leader — has recently been spotted doing exactly what Usi was mocked for: walking through markets, buying from vendors, visiting rural communities, and taking staged photos with locals. And in a move that has sparked political chatter, Kabambe is scheduled to hold a rally this Sunday at none other than Masintha Ground — the same venue where Usi delivered his thunderous launch just two weeks ago.

Coincidence? Or calculated mimicry?

From Usi’s camp, the message is clear: “There is only one original,” said a senior member of the Odya Zake Alibe Mulandu movement. “Dr. Usi built this connection with the people over years of sacrifice, ridicule, and persistence. Now suddenly, the very people who called it ‘clownish politics’ are turning around and copying it.”

For supporters of Usi, Kabambe’s recent behaviour is more than just imitation — it’s opportunistic, tone-deaf, and emblematic of a broader crisis of authenticity within the UTM. “You can borrow the style, but you cannot borrow the heart,” said another supporter at a post-launch discussion in Mchesi. “Usi’s politics is not a costume. It’s who he is. Kabambe’s version feels like a poorly rehearsed play.”

Is Kabambe Trying to Deflate Usi’s Momentum?

Choosing Masintha — so soon after Usi’s massive rally — has not gone unnoticed. Political analysts believe it may be a deliberate attempt by Kabambe to ‘reclaim’ the space and shift the narrative. But instead, it has drawn comparisons and criticisms that paint him as a shadow chasing the light.

“Usi sparked something organic, something powerful. Now, UTM wants to rush in and neutralize that spark before it becomes a wildfire,” said political commentator Chikondi Mwale. “But this strategy may backfire. People can smell desperation. And the people know who came first.”

What remains to be seen is whether Kabambe’s copy-and-paste strategy will resonate with the same energy and sincerity that Usi brings to the ground — or whether it will simply highlight the contrast between a leader who lives the people’s struggle and one who’s just arrived for the photo op.

In an era when voters are looking for leaders who walk the talk, Usi appears to be setting the pace — and Kabambe, however loudly he may speak at Masintha, will have to answer the question: Is this really you, or are you just following the script of another man’s movement?

