Resign—MALGA Tells ‘Partisan’ Local Government Officers

The Malawi Local Government Association (MALGA) has condemned the involvement of some local government officers in ongoing primary elections, describing their conduct as partisan and detrimental to public trust in the local government system.

In a strongly worded statement, MALGA—an umbrella body representing all local government authorities in the country—has called on such officers to resign immediately, warning that their actions undermine the integrity of the decentralization agenda.

MALGA Executive Director, Hadrod Zeru Mkandawire, a lawyer by profession, said the association has a duty to safeguard the credibility and neutrality of its members.

“We call upon all officers who have been participating in partisan political activities—or intend to do so—to immediately resign,” reads part of the statement.

“We urge the concerned officers to take this gentle request very seriously, and to consider the broader interests of local government and decentralization above their personal convenience or political ambitions.”

The association acknowledged that under Section 40 of the Constitution of Malawi (Act No. 10 of 1994), all citizens, including public officers, have the right to join and participate in political parties. However, MALGA pointed out that this right is limited for civil servants by Section 193 of the same Constitution.

“Section 193 expressly prohibits members of the Civil Service from engaging in political activities that may compromise their ability to perform their duties impartially,” the statement emphasized.

“It follows, therefore, that no officer can be expected to exercise their functions, powers, and responsibilities objectively while actively involved in partisan politics,” the statement concluded.

