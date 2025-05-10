TA Chindi Reacts: Blames ‘Henchmen’ for Chieftaincy Wrangle, Denies Disobeying Court Order

Traditional Authority (TA) Chindi of Mzimba has distanced himself from the controversial dethronement of Aaron Nyirenda as Group Village Headman (Inkosana) David Nyirenda, blaming his “overzealous right-hand men” for sparking a heated chieftaincy wrangle in Kapando, Euthini.

Clearly bewildered and disappointed, TA Chindi has denied any involvement in the incident and dismissed allegations that he disobeyed a High Court order which reinstated Aaron Nyirenda.

Sources recently confided to Nyasa Times that the dethronement was orchestrated by two of Chindi’s aides, Lumbani Jere and Mulinda Jere, who allegedly acted without the chief’s approval. The pair reportedly deposed Aaron Nyirenda—who had served as Inkosana David Nyirenda for 31 years—and installed Lifeyo Nyirenda, a member of the youngest family line within the David Nyirenda clan.

The move ignited tension and confusion in the community, prompting residents to seek legal redress from the Mzuzu High Court, which ruled in favor of Aaron Nyirenda.

In response to the escalating controversy, TA Chindi issued a strongly worded letter that was publicly read to the Kapando community on Friday by his Indaba Chairperson, Kanthambani Mtonga. The letter sought to clarify the chief’s stance and reaffirm respect for the rule of law.

“The TA has never been party to the dethronement of Aaron Nyirenda or the appointment of Lifeyo Nyirenda. Therefore, the TA recognizes Aaron Nyirenda as Inkosana David Nyirenda,” the letter stated.

“It is unfortunate that even after the court order, Lumbani Jere connived with Mulinda Jere to flout the ruling, thereby portraying Inkosi Chindi as someone in conflict with the judiciary.”

Logen Kumwenda, one of Inkosana David Nyirenda’s indunas, welcomed the chief’s clarification, saying it brought much-needed resolution to the prolonged feud.

“The people of Kapando are happy with TA Chindi’s position. It has cleared the air. Going forward, we must all respect this directive and remain vigilant against opportunists,” he told Nyasa Times.

During the dispute, twelve village headmen who had supported Aaron Nyirenda were suspended but were later reinstated by the court. Thirteen young men arrested for siding with Aaron were also released.

