10 Best Gaming Getaways from Harlem

Often times, New York City is referred to as the cultural hub of the world. To many, there is simply no reason to leave NYC, because anything you could ever want can be found in the Big Apple. However, not all residents of the city feel the same. Sometimes, you get an urge to explore something new.

So, in this article, we are going to take a look at 10 destinations that will provide a quality gaming experience to any resident of one of New York’s most historically significant neighbourhoods, Harlem. The destinations are selected based on proximity and quality, so they make for great weekend getaways, but can also serve as a straight up prolonged vacation. So, without further ado, let us take a look at the 10 best gaming getaways for Harlem’s citizens.

The Various New York Casinos

If you might be planning a weekend gambling trip without necessarily wanting to travel too far from home, New York City has quite a lot to offer. When that’s how you are feeling, New York City has a ton of great entertainment and gaming centers to choose from. Whether you are looking for simple arcade games, poker tables, or just slots, the Big Apple has it in spades.

The best part about this is that, if you have a hankering for it once the trip is done, you don’t need to leave it behind. Thanks to the power of the internet, online casinos are now safer, better and more available than ever before. Meaning you can keep playing your favorite games once you are back home. The best part about it is, that most of the establishments in New York are casinos that accept prepaid VISA cards, which means that you very likely already have the means to play at these extravagant establishments.

The following few establishments are going to be some of New York’s finest casinos, that are definitely worth visiting if you have the time and funds to spare.

New York Casino Entertainment

Located in Newark, New York, the New York Casino Entertainment is one of the highest rated establishment that you could visit in the state. And at only a half-an-hour drive, it is the perfect place to visit when you are looking for a one-day getaway. Not to mention, the casino is within short distance of a few residential establishments, so you can get an apartment if you want to prolong your trip.

For fans of arcade slots, the NYCE definitely has what you need. There are dozens of satisfied customers that have tried their luck at the New York Casino Entertainment establishment, so, if you are looking for a place to visit on the weekends that offers some fun games and a good time, look no further than Newark.

Resorts World Casino

However, if 30+ minutes is too much for you, then try the Resorts World Casino, located in Queens. At only 20 minutes away from Harlem, you can’t get much better than this when distance is your primary concern. Even if you don’t want to risk parking, a bus will take you where you need to be in just over an hour.

The Resorts World Casino is not as highly rated as the aforementioned New York Casino Entertainment, however, it is still one of the better-reviewed casinos that New York City has to offer, and it will certainly provide a fun experience for anyone looking to have a good time for the day, or the weekend.

Out of New York

But, let’s say now that you want to leave, not just the city, but the state all together. There are quite a few places close to Harlem that you can visit for a weekend trip. However, the most notable one that is still within reasonable distance, of course is Atlantic City.

Next to Las Vegas, Atlantic City is the city that most Americans identify with gambling. The city is full of some magnificent casinos, arcades, slot machine shops and pubs and various poker tables. For those who aren’t into gambling or gaming, Atlantic City can provide quite a few venues for entertainment.

Whether this be the fancy restaurants, the local pubs and bars, or breweries. Once you’ve satiated your appetite, you can go on a haunted ghost trip, go on one of the famous Atlantic City bar crawls, or try your hand at one of the popular Atlantic City scavenger hunts.

But, let’s be honest, most visitors are interested in the casinos and gambling establishments. So, let us take a look at a few that are highly rated and respected.

The Borgata

The Borgata is the biggest and most popular casino establishment in Atlantic City. Functioning as a spa and a hotel, the Borgata features close to 3000 rooms, and holds the distinction of being New Jersey’s largest hotel. With 4000 slot machines, over 180 table games, and over 50 poker tables, the Borgata has exactly what you need if you are interested in gambling. If you have the cash, definitely check it out.

Tropicana

Heavily inspired by the culture and art of Cuba, the Tropicana Atlantic City casino resort is one of the best Atlantic City has to offer. The three-star hotel features a casino, pool, a lounge, and quite a good restaurant. It is a bit on the pricier side, however, not nearly on the level of the Borgata.

Harrah’s Resort

For those who are vacationing on a budget, the Harrah Resort is where you will want to dock. Nice rooms, a pool, a pretty well-stocked casino and a quality restaurant are all of the things you get when you get a room at Harrah’s, and all of it for an affordable price.

Further Away

Finally, we would like to talk a bit about those of you curious to travel a bit further away than New York. Las Vegas is the city that every gambler around the world wants to visit. For those who can afford a plane trip to the Sin City, Las Vegas will not disappoint. With the biggest casino chains in the country, such as the MGM, Caesar’s Hotel and Casino and many more, you certainly will enjoy a fun trip across the country.

Final Word

These are just a few of the destinations that Harlem residents can visit if they are looking to go on a gaming getaway for a weekend, or even longer.

