JB in UK for Queen Elizabeth II funeral ceremony

Former President Dr Joyce Banda has arrived in the United Kingdom where she will represent President Dr Lazarus Chakwera and Malawi during the funeral ceremony of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.

Writing on her face book wall, Banda says she was received in London Malawi’s High Commissioner to London Dr. Thomas Bisikia and the Deputy Malawi High Commissioner Justice Agnes Patemba.

“I am here on behalf of His Excellency the President of Malawi to join all Commonwealth leaders and other thousands of leaders that have arrived to honour Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” she says.

Banda will attend the funeral together with Hon Gospel Kazako, Minister of Information and Digitisation, and Dr. Janet Banda, SC, Deputy Secretary to the President and Cabinet.

Chakwera is in New York, US where he is attending the United Nations General Assembly.

