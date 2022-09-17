Malawi Police arrest Chinese national on defilement allegations

September 17, 2022 Owen Khamula – Nyasa Times Be the first to comment
Police in Lilongwe have arrested a Chinese national on allegations that he had been defiling a 14-year-old Malawian girl.
Spokesperson for Lingadzi Police Salome Chibwana says the Chinese national is popularly known as Mr.Ju at his workplace.

Women demonstrating against increasing cases of rape and defilement
Chibwana said Mr.Ju is suspected to have been defiling the girl, whose parents work as cleaners at his house, for sometime in exchange of K4,000.
Chibwana has assured Malawians that they will investigate the case to the end.
She said more details will follow as the Chinese national claims he cannot speak English or Chichewa and have since arranged for an interpreter for the law enforcers to make progress in their interrogation.

