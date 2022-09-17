Malawi Police arrest Chinese national on defilement allegations

Police in Lilongwe have arrested a Chinese national on allegations that he had been defiling a 14-year-old Malawian girl.

Spokesperson for Lingadzi Police Salome Chibwana says the Chinese national is popularly known as Mr.Ju at his workplace.

Chibwana said Mr.Ju is suspected to have been defiling the girl, whose parents work as cleaners at his house, for sometime in exchange of K4,000.

Chibwana has assured Malawians that they will investigate the case to the end.

She said more details will follow as the Chinese national claims he cannot speak English or Chichewa and have since arranged for an interpreter for the law enforcers to make progress in their interrogation.

