10 heads of parastatals face disciplinary action over reforms

Comptroller of Statutory Corporations Steward Ligomeka has said Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) should discipline 10 heads of parastatals who missed the deadline of submitting reform proposals to vice president Saulos Chilima.

Ligomeka said OPC should move in on the matter because boards were dissolved in statutory corporations.

“In the absence of boards of directors, the OPC should discipline the heads of the statutory corporations,” he said.

However, Ligomeka could not be drawn to comment on the possible nature of the disciplinary action.

Chilima, who is also Minister of Economic Planning and Development and Public Sector Reforms, has embarked on a crusade to reform the public sector.

