Late Mwalwanda son repositions himself for Karonga central byelections  on MCP ticket

Son to former parliamentarian for Karonga central constituency late Cornelius Mwalwanda is repositioning himself for a parliamentary seat to fill the vacancy left by his departed father.

Leonard Mwalwanda was welcomed Tuesday in Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in the constituency by local party leaders.

Mwalwanda said he will continue where his father stopped, saying once voted into the 193 strong House, he promised them that he won’t let them down.

In his remarks, Leo said people of Karonga central need development.

The young Mwalwanda said he would deliver on all his campaign promises.

He was welcomed in the party by Steve Simsokwe, the Karonga council chairperson as well as Mr Nkhoma, the district chairperson of MCP.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!