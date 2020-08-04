Chakwera shakes up civil service:  Jean Munyenyembe now Accountant General, Mwansambo replaces Namarika PS at Health

August 4, 2020 Paul Chamdimba Nkhoma -Nyasa Times 10 Comments

President Lazarus Chakwera has made changes to top technocrats in the civil service, some of whom have been demoted, promoted or relocated.

Namarika: From PS to now Chief Director of Health Services
Dr Charles Mwansambo: Now PS for Ministry of Health

In the major shake-up, several Principal Secretaries (PSs) have been affected by the changes, which include Chakwera appointing Jean Munyenyembe as Account General replacing Sungani Mandala whose next post it not clear yet.

But when contacted by Nyasa Times, Munyenyembe said she was not aware of the appointment.

According to information Nyasa Times has sourced,  Patrick Zimpita has been appointed PS for Transport and Public Works replacing Francis Chinsinga who retired recently.

Chakwera has since appointed James Chiusiwa as Commissioner for Disaster Management Affairs, to replace Elvis Thodi who is yet to be reassigned.

Meanwhile, the President has also moved former Clerk of Cabinet Lucky Sikwese to be PS for the ministry of Foreign Affairs replacing Ben Botolo whose next appointment is yet to be confirmed.

PS for Ministry of Education, Justine Saidi has been deployed to Office of President and Cabinet  as PS Special Duties and has been replaced at education by Chikondano Kadzamila (Mrs. Mussa).

Two PSs –for Trade, Kiswell Dakamau and for Health Dr Dan Namarika—have been demoted to Chief Director at Education  and Chief Director at Ministry of Health, respectively.

Namarika —former personal doctor to late Bingu wa Mutharika— has been replaced by former Chief Director  at Ministry of Health, Dr Charles Mwansambo as PS, an outright promotion.

Another promotions has gone to Peter Simbani who is  now PS Ministry of Industry and Sandram Maweru  has been recalled from retirement to be PS for Irrigation.

Edu savvy
Guest
Edu savvy

Jean munyenyembe was with Joyce banda as DoF at OPC during cashgate achina Ralph and mphwiyo were passing through the corridors with sacks of money while she slept. This government is putting everything at risk again.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Kwangwgwa
Guest
Kwangwgwa

Cashgate started with Bakili, continued with Bingu and was discovered by Joyce Banda. Have you forgotten that it is Joyce Banda who investigated it and arrested his own Minister, Ralph and his own Director of Finance, Mphwiyo?

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Truth
Guest
Truth

Overhaul everything please!

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Daniel
Guest
Daniel

Justin Saidi Cadet wamkulu wa DPP to OPC, Tippex buyer for May, 2019 elections. Emmanuel!

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Alinafe Banda
Guest
Alinafe Banda

Sungani Mandala booted out mmmmmmm, replaced mmmmmmm, heading nowhere mmmmmm, ili ndi dziko. Tukumu tukumu uja watha? AG just for one year komatu mwalemera mochititsa mantha. Ma upstairs ndima girlfriends omwe. Timudziwe Yesu.

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
King James
Guest
King James

Ndiye mwati atumbuka okhaokha? ST mtumbuka, AG mtumbuka? It’s not clearing the rubble as far as AG is concerned. Abuse of allowances ili ku Accountant General will definately continue.

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Bauleni
Guest
Bauleni

Chewalisation of the republic. The mich things change much they remain the same. Tribalism and rewarding people with positions instead of governing for the benefit of the people. This too shall end in tears.

9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Rudo
Guest
Rudo

How does TONSE create jobs for young people if it is calling people from retirement?

9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Kwangwgwa
Guest
Kwangwgwa

Koma izi zoyitana anthu ku retirement ngati enafe kulibe sizabwino. You cannot create jobs for the youths when you are reemploying retired Gogos.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Phiri
Guest
Phiri

The Kadzamiras in senior position of civil service and CHEWAS being called from retirement.

10 hours ago
10 hours ago
shares