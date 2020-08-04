Chakwera shakes up civil service: Jean Munyenyembe now Accountant General, Mwansambo replaces Namarika PS at Health
President Lazarus Chakwera has made changes to top technocrats in the civil service, some of whom have been demoted, promoted or relocated.
In the major shake-up, several Principal Secretaries (PSs) have been affected by the changes, which include Chakwera appointing Jean Munyenyembe as Account General replacing Sungani Mandala whose next post it not clear yet.
But when contacted by Nyasa Times, Munyenyembe said she was not aware of the appointment.
According to information Nyasa Times has sourced, Patrick Zimpita has been appointed PS for Transport and Public Works replacing Francis Chinsinga who retired recently.
Chakwera has since appointed James Chiusiwa as Commissioner for Disaster Management Affairs, to replace Elvis Thodi who is yet to be reassigned.
Meanwhile, the President has also moved former Clerk of Cabinet Lucky Sikwese to be PS for the ministry of Foreign Affairs replacing Ben Botolo whose next appointment is yet to be confirmed.
PS for Ministry of Education, Justine Saidi has been deployed to Office of President and Cabinet as PS Special Duties and has been replaced at education by Chikondano Kadzamila (Mrs. Mussa).
Two PSs –for Trade, Kiswell Dakamau and for Health Dr Dan Namarika—have been demoted to Chief Director at Education and Chief Director at Ministry of Health, respectively.
Namarika —former personal doctor to late Bingu wa Mutharika— has been replaced by former Chief Director at Ministry of Health, Dr Charles Mwansambo as PS, an outright promotion.
Another promotions has gone to Peter Simbani who is now PS Ministry of Industry and Sandram Maweru has been recalled from retirement to be PS for Irrigation.
