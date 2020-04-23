10 more Covid-19 cases recorded in Malawi: Kaliyeka emerging as virus hotspot
Minister of Health Jappie Mhango has said on Thursday that there are 10 new coornavirus (Covid-19) confirmed cases bringing total number to 33 cases.
Mhango told a news conference in Lilongwe that all 10 cases are in squatter township of Kaliyeka in Lilongwe the capital city.
He said the new patients are contacts of the one who died on Wednesday April 22 2020.
“On the cases, let me inform the nation that we have registered additional 10 cases in the last 24 hours. The cases from Kaliyeka are coming from the primary contacts of the 4 confirmed cases that we announced yesterday [Wednesday],” said Mhango.
The minister continued: “We had followed contacts and collected 24 samples and out of these 10 were confirmed to be positive. For now we have 33 cases and out of these 3 have died, 3 recovered and 27 active cases.”
Mhango, who chairs a Special Cabinet Committee on Covid-19, said all the active cases are in mild conditons.
“ My team is still on the ground to ensure that all contacts are followed up and that all active cases are managed,” he said.
So far, Malawi has registered three Covid-19 deaths.
This covid is slow.
I don’t understand why Malawians you are not putting masks.Kumaganiza guys.Mwina mukufuna kumango nyoza majudge.Your life is important, put on masks please don’t wait for the clueless government to tell you.The government is very happy in announcing the figures and dreaming of lockdown.People around the world are using masks to avoid breathing in the infected breaths from people around them.Thats the greatest solution so far.
Judge Kenyatta corona Nyirenda, Gay Trapence,Covid Mtambo, Lazaro ndikhetsa mwadzi Chakwera, Arafat Hamdan. Will answer to Malawians when the deaths pile up. They politicised corona instead of helping to save people. There souls be damned!!!
I smell something fishy here. The govt already said that Lilongwe will be hard hit with corona before even the testing began. What criteria did they take to come up with this focus? What is in lilongwe that other cities do not have that is causing the numbers to rise? This DPP govt will now start killing its own people in Lilongwe with poison just to prove a point. Why are people who have been found with corona not taken to a quarantine centre if we have one. Just announcing numbers with no solution. Thats why people are thinking that… Read more »
Tomorrow government will announce 15, Mzuzu, BT and Zomba. DPP mumatha
Many countries it is taking 3 to 7 days to get test results all people tested are asked to isolate for 14 days. The actual lab test can take 5 – 6 hours for one test.once received because they are very complex molecular separation of DNA to isolate the Corona Virus Sars2. Rapid tests have been developed can obtain results in 15 minutes but not yet in use. No mention of the mild symptoms these new infections had? The are primary symptoms are a shortness of breath, weakness, aches and pains and heavy deep dry cough can escalate to sever… Read more »
It seems Malawi is cooking these figures. 43% increase in just a day? Check figures for new cases on WHO website you will understand what I am trying to say.
Chakwera, Chirima and Mai Kaliati should come in, they are more knowledgeable they say . They ere telling their followers that it is fake news.Because of this message many have relaxed . They can not deny.Ngakhale kuufuna m’mpando ko.Mukuthamangira kuti.
Funny that the govt is concentrating on lockdown without doing the basics like closing borders and allowing only essential items in and out and monitoring the drivers properly like what other countries are doing. Evening the civic education being done on social distancing is no enough.
These cases are a result of somebody visiting Tanzania and his carelessness and that of the govt is resulting in the pandemic going out of control. What a pathetic govt!!
So has the government quarantined them? It seems the government is just happy with announcing the figures.
They lack communication skills.
they have for sharing to cadets
So now it’s the gvt shouldering the blame now
Quarantine is ineffective without lockdown.