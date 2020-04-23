10 more Covid-19 cases recorded in Malawi: Kaliyeka emerging as virus hotspot

April 23, 2020 Wanga Gwede - Nyasa Times 18 Comments

Minister of Health Jappie Mhango  has said on Thursday that there are 10 new  coornavirus (Covid-19) confirmed cases bringing total number to 33 cases.

Health Minister Jappie Mhango confirmes Malawi has registered new  10 COVID-19 cases on Thursday in Lilongwe- pics by Lisa Kadango

Mhango told a news conference in Lilongwe that  all 10 cases are in  squatter township of Kaliyeka in Lilongwe  the capital city.

He said the new patients are contacts of the one who died on Wednesday  April  22 2020.

“On the cases, let me inform the nation that we have registered additional 10 cases in the last 24 hours. The cases from Kaliyeka are coming from the primary contacts of the 4 confirmed cases that we announced yesterday [Wednesday],” said Mhango.

The minister continued: “We had followed contacts and collected 24 samples and out of these 10 were confirmed to be positive. For now we have 33 cases and out  of these 3 have died, 3 recovered and 27 active cases.”

Mhango, who chairs a Special Cabinet Committee on Covid-19, said  all the active cases are in mild conditons.

“ My team is still on the ground to ensure that all contacts are followed up and that all active cases are managed,” he said.

So far, Malawi has registered three Covid-19 deaths.

YRUsostupid!
Guest
YRUsostupid!

This covid is slow.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Malawi belong to the citizens
Guest
Malawi belong to the citizens

I don't understand why Malawians you are not putting masks.Kumaganiza guys.Mwina mukufuna kumango nyoza majudge.Your life is important, put on masks please don't wait for the clueless government to tell you.The government is very happy in announcing the figures and dreaming of lockdown.People around the world are using masks to avoid breathing in the infected breaths from people around them.Thats the greatest solution so far.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Mtondowodoka
Guest
Mtondowodoka

Judge Kenyatta corona Nyirenda, Gay Trapence,Covid Mtambo, Lazaro ndikhetsa mwadzi Chakwera, Arafat Hamdan. Will answer to Malawians when the deaths pile up. They politicised corona instead of helping to save people. There souls be damned!!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
vindele
Guest
vindele

I smell something fishy here. The govt already said that Lilongwe will be hard hit with corona before even the testing began. What criteria did they take to come up with this focus? What is in lilongwe that other cities do not have that is causing the numbers to rise? This DPP govt will now start killing its own people in Lilongwe with poison just to prove a point. Why are people who have been found with corona not taken to a quarantine centre if we have one. Just announcing numbers with no solution. Thats why people are thinking that… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Chriss
Guest
Chriss

Tomorrow government will announce 15, Mzuzu, BT and Zomba. DPP mumatha

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Banda
Guest
Banda

Many countries it is taking 3 to 7 days to get test results all people tested are asked to isolate for 14 days. The actual lab test can take 5 – 6 hours for one test.once received because they are very complex molecular separation of DNA to isolate the Corona Virus Sars2. Rapid tests have been developed can obtain results in 15 minutes but not yet in use. No mention of the mild symptoms these new infections had? The are primary symptoms are a shortness of breath, weakness, aches and pains and heavy deep dry cough can escalate to sever… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Gift
Guest
Gift

It seems Malawi is cooking these figures. 43% increase in just a day? Check figures for new cases on WHO website you will understand what I am trying to say.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Shonai
Guest
Shonai

Chakwera, Chirima and Mai Kaliati should come in, they are more knowledgeable they say . They ere telling their followers that it is fake news.Because of this message many have relaxed . They can not deny.Ngakhale kuufuna m'mpando ko.Mukuthamangira kuti.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Amuna Kudambo
Guest
Amuna Kudambo

Funny that the govt is concentrating on lockdown without doing the basics like closing borders and allowing only essential items in and out and monitoring the drivers properly like what other countries are doing. Evening the civic education being done on social distancing is no enough.

These cases are a result of somebody visiting Tanzania and his carelessness and that of the govt is resulting in the pandemic going out of control. What a pathetic govt!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
National CEO
Guest
National CEO

So has the government quarantined them? It seems the government is just happy with announcing the figures.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Ulemu Banda
Guest
Ulemu Banda

They lack communication skills.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
katayeni chitutu
Guest
katayeni chitutu

they have for sharing to cadets

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Rex
Guest
Rex

So now it's the gvt shouldering the blame now

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Bob Finye
Guest
Bob Finye

Quarantine is ineffective without lockdown.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
shares