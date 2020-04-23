Attorney General withdraws challenge against Malawi lockdown injunction
Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale has withdrawn an application to the High Court to challenge an injunction obtained by Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) stopping implementation of a three-week national lockdown to curb coronavirus.
Government through lawyer Neverson Chisiza from Attorney General Chambers on Wednesday filed a sworn statement with the High Court of Malawi Lilongwe District Registry in opposition to the injunction restraining government from imposing a lockdown.
But while High Court judge Kenyatta Nyirenda was set to consider the matter during the inter parte hearing on Friday, Attorney General has withdrawn and said government will not challenge it.
In a notice of withdraw dated April 23 2020 to court seen by Nyasa Times, Attorney General states that they have “carefully considered their position, and no longer desirous to argue any application to vacate the interlocutory injunction or to be heard.”
The notice also states that government is no longer desirous to contest the permission to move for judicial review.
Kaphale, who is government’s chief legal adviser, said they have withdrawn the challenge as the Executive trust that the Judiciary will do “the right thing” based on the prevailing virus pandemic crisis the country is in right now.
He said “the fact that the virus is out there and spreading quickly is very self-evident.”
Kaphale said they had initially filed to vacate the injunction but after reflection government decided that it should not waste precious time in court urging when it is obvious out there the threat to human lives.
Some concerned citizens including Members of Parliament Esther Cecilia Katumba and Monica Chang’anamuno and civil society organisations including HRDC and Church and Society of CCAP Synod of Livingstonia successfully obtained an injunction blocking government from effecting a national lockdown.
They argued that more consultation was needed to prevent harm to the poorest and most vulnerable of society.
Minister of Health Jappie Mhango announced on 14 April that the Malawi would be on lockdown for 21 days from the midnight of Saturday 18 April to midnight on Friday 8 May in an effort to control further spread of the deadly coronavirus with President Peter Mutharika saying if authorities were not careful, up to 50,000 lives could be lost.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
When Malawi is hit hard by the COVID 19, the HRDC and others will vacate the injuction. So AG has done well to withdrawal the challenge because its a waste of time for government. Let people die and be burried to unknown place by the Healthy officials.
When an illigitimate Government stops caring for the people it claims to serve.
HRDC, let’s hear your plan. Business as usual is also no solution. Make no mistake, your credibility is also at stake, as and when the corpses pile up.
pa nkhaniyi akulu akale ali ndi miyambi itatu “mwana akalirira nyanga ya nsasi, msemere, imfotera yekha.” “nkhutukumve anamva nkhwangwa iri mmutu” ” mtsinje wa tinkanena unathera mu ‘siizi’
APM and his cabinet are failing to run the executive branch of govt. according to the costitution and laws of the Republic. They have failed the nation therefore APM must be IMPEACHED. APM has failed to provide executive leadership in accordance with the constitution and laws of the Republic. APM and his cabinet have used their respective offices for personal gain and their material interests conflict with responsibilities and duties of their offices. GET OUT!!!
Malawians, lockdown goes hand in hand with food and money to the most vulnerable citizens.All DPP leaders and supporters you are missing a point because you don’t use your brains properly.My question to DPP supporters is this how can you survive without food and money during lockdown.Understand this for once please, should we say you do not leave in Malawi.Poor people are everywhere in each district.And majority are in the southern region. DPP leaders do you want to risk your votes hunger start to kill these people?The government is not tied, there are alot of solutions to this problem, government… Read more »
Ana akalilira nyanga yatsansi, kusema basi iwafotele…Good move by the AG
Reality is Malawi does not have to laws to lockdown the country to remove the civil rights of its citizens at the say so of the Health Minister,
Would have been just another losing case the Government has lost since February 3rd. Courts do not make the laws they enforce them, begging is not going to help.
Government should have worked with the opposition recalled parliment and developed a new law but have behaved as dictators
Thank Goodness the Courts have acted independently,
How can we trust Namalika again???,,,he lied to us that Bingu Wamunthalika was not dead in 2012,,,,,kkkkk k
Kolona yapha anthu ochepa kuposa ngozi za gslimoto. Bwanji osalamula kuti anthu aziyenda pansi