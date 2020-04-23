3 interested to buy Masters FC

Three business persons have individually expressed interest to buy the relegated Masters Football Club, Nyasa Times understands.

Masters Security FC faced the chop from the country’s top flight league last season alongside Mlatho Mponela and Dwangwa United; all from the central region.

The disbanded Masters Security were champions of the 2018 Carlsberg Cup and finished fourth in the league that same year. The team also represented Malawi in the CAF Confederations Cup in 2018 and 2019.

Early this year, owner of the club, Alfred Gangata announced that Masters Group of Companies would no longer sponsor the football club and it was eventually put on the market.

“All is well. We are not engaging ourselves in football this year, perhaps, in future.

“The board has decided to quit running the team for now,” retorted Gangata.

Meanwhile, General Secretary for the club, Christopher Njeula, has confirmed receipt of letters from three prominent business persons expressing interest to buy the club.

He however said he could not disclose names of the three gentlemen as of now until the end of this month.

