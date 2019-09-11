113 Malawian displaces in Xeno attacks, kept in South Africa temporary shelters

Government has said about 113 Malawians- including pregnant women and children – have been displaced following xenophobic attacks in South Africa and they are being kept in temporary shelters .

“We have received reports that 113 Malawians have been displaced ,” said spokesperson for Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Security, Rejoice Chaponda Shumba.

She said the Malawians were displaced in the Gauteng Province and that the temproray shelters was identified by the South Africa’s Department of Disaster in town of Katichong.

“People should be assured that government is ensuring the safety of the people. The Malawi Mission in South Africa is visiting the facility as often as possible,” she said,

Chaponda- Shumba said out of 113, 68 are males, 30 are females and 15 are children.

Nyasa Times understand that some women who are displaced are pregnant.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry said it has contacted International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to assit in repatriation of the Malawians that have opted to return home.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :