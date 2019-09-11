113 Malawian displaces in Xeno attacks, kept in South Africa temporary shelters

September 11, 2019 Chomi Khumalo -Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Government has said about 113 Malawians-  including pregnant women and children – have been displaced following xenophobic attacks in South Africa and they are being kept in temporary shelters .

Displaced by xenophobia in South Africa

“We have received reports that 113  Malawians have been displaced ,” said  spokesperson for Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Security, Rejoice Chaponda Shumba.

She said the Malawians were displaced in the Gauteng Province and that the temproray shelters was identified by the South Africa’s Department  of Disaster in town of  Katichong.

“People should be assured that government is ensuring the safety of the people. The Malawi Mission in South Africa is visiting the facility as often as possible,” she said,

Chaponda- Shumba said out of 113, 68 are males, 30 are females and 15 are children.

Nyasa Times understand that some women who are displaced are pregnant.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry said it has  contacted International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to assit in repatriation of the Malawians that have opted to return home.

king ngonde
Guest
king ngonde

iwowo akutaniko ku jonh,while us we r still struggling with madando 147.

2 hours ago
Innoxy Charles
Guest
Innoxy Charles

Boma la Malawi ndi loipa kwambiri (LOSASAMALA).Akukamba za International Organisations akuti athandize koma chonsecho timalipira ndalama zochuluka ngati msonkho munthu akamalowa ndi galimoto ku malawiko.Mutharika ndi mbuzi yachabechabe.

4 hours ago