Court finds 2 with case to answer over albino body parts: 1 freed

Zomba resident magistrate court sitting in Ntcheu has found two people with a case to answer after they were found with body parts of a person with albinism.

The court however, acquitted one of the suspects before adjourning the case to a later date.

Magistrate Christopher Makumba found Lyson Chikaponya and a Phiri with a case to answer but acquitted Darwin Harawa on the same charge.

The magistrate said the state prosecutors had failed to prove a case against Harawa.

Makumba found Chikaponya with a case to answer after the state prosecutors told the court that he had exhumed the body of his late wife, Alice Bakali and chopped off some body parts.

The court earlier found Chikaphonya and Phiri guilty of trespassing into a graveyard and tampering with a dead body cases.

