Nankhumwa tells tobacco farmers to drop legal bid against TC, asks for talks

Agriculture minister Kondwani Nankhumwa has told grieving tobacco farmers to drop their bid to take legal action against Tobacco Commission over the 75 per cent penalty on all excess tobacco outside the quota.

The soft spoken Nankhumwa said this on Tuesday when he visited Kanengo Auction Floors and met the tobacco growers in person.

“I am told some of them want to take the Tobacco Commission to court over this matter. I think this can be resolved amicably if we all sit down and discuss it,” he said.

He said he would be convening a meeting soon with all the tobacco players involved in the matter to resolve the issue outside the court.

“I understand why the tobacco growers are very angry, I do understand also why the Tobacco Commission wants to enforce the law. We can have a win-win situation through dialogue,” he said.

Lawyer Paul Maulidi is representing the tobacco growers on the case.

