Police arrest stepfather over killing of child

September 11, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter 1 Comment

Malawi Police in Mzimba have arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly killing his three-year step son.

Mzimba police spokesperson Peter Botha said Bright Mwale was arrested at Jenda after he allegedly assaulted the step son, Fatsani Zimba to death.

“The suspect told his wife to go and leave the child with his grand-parents but the wife refused and this angered Mwale,” said Botha.

The police publicist in Mzimba said the boy suffered severe head injuries and the body looked as if it had been burnt.

Mwale is expected to answer murder charges.

Igwe
Igwe

This is typical of insanity at its best. why should a man think of killing his own son? I think we need cannon law here common law is not helping matters.

2 hours ago