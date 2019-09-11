Power black outs back, Escom says its temporary

Prolonged power black-out is back in the country but state electricity distributors says this is just temporary, attributing it to a break-down of hydro-power machines at Kapichira.

Since Monday, the country has been experiencing as much as 10 hours of power black-out.

But Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) spokesperson Innocent Chitosi said the agreed time of power black-out was six hours a day.

“Electricity Generation Company of Malawi (Egenco)has told us that three of their four machines at Kapichra have broken down. This is causing insufficient power production,” said Chitosi.

He said Kapichira is not therefore able to produce 97 megawatts out of the 129 megawatts it produces every day.

This means Kapichira is able to produce 32 megawatts only of power each day.

Chitosi said there is great progress in the maintenance of the machines, saying one machine is already up and running and undergoing tests by engineers.

Meanwhile, Cabinet Committee on Energy has challenged Egenco to step up its ongoing and budding energy projects to stabilise the country’s energy supply.

The committee comprises Minister of Finance, Economic planning and Development Joseph Mwanamveka, Minister of Transport and Public Works Ralph Jooma, Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining Bintony Kutsaira and Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism Salim Bugus.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :