Power black outs back, Escom says its temporary
Prolonged power black-out is back in the country but state electricity distributors says this is just temporary, attributing it to a break-down of hydro-power machines at Kapichira.
Since Monday, the country has been experiencing as much as 10 hours of power black-out.
But Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) spokesperson Innocent Chitosi said the agreed time of power black-out was six hours a day.
“Electricity Generation Company of Malawi (Egenco)has told us that three of their four machines at Kapichra have broken down. This is causing insufficient power production,” said Chitosi.
He said Kapichira is not therefore able to produce 97 megawatts out of the 129 megawatts it produces every day.
This means Kapichira is able to produce 32 megawatts only of power each day.
Chitosi said there is great progress in the maintenance of the machines, saying one machine is already up and running and undergoing tests by engineers.
Meanwhile, Cabinet Committee on Energy has challenged Egenco to step up its ongoing and budding energy projects to stabilise the country’s energy supply.
Meanwhile, Cabinet Committee on Energy has challenged Egenco to step up its ongoing and budding energy projects to stabilise the country's energy supply.

The committee comprises Minister of Finance, Economic planning and Development Joseph Mwanamveka, Minister of Transport and Public Works Ralph Jooma, Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining Bintony Kutsaira and Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism Salim Bugus.
kikikikikiki black outs are back because the tipex president is back as well, he has nothing to worry after all elections are over dusted and kept in the boxes. Stop fulling us, this is just another political play by clueless moyo called apm aka mr tipex. there is nothing like break down of machine spare me this junk. Last year soon before elections power was available despite what. OK the machines are broken where are the generators? What are the generators doing? Don’t we have fuel again? clueless leader leading a clueless nation tipex president presiding over a tipex nation… Read more »
IDIOT RU TELLING KIDS DONT BIT AROUND THE BUSH, THERE IS WATER SHORTAGE AND YU WANTED TO USE THAT POWER FOR CAMPAIGN, WE ARE NOT KIDS
i think its high time that E.S.C.O.M should understand that no black out is temporary, each and every black out is real. each black out has an impact on how malawians produces the country and its identity and on how malawians view themselves and the country, the two has a lasting impact on the country’s progressive development
what happened to the Interconnection with Zambia? Was it just to win votes perhaps?