Malawi Parliament goes paperless , electronic Hansard

September 11, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 4 Comments

Speaker of parliament Gotani Hara says the National Assembly has now stopped publishing hard copies of chamber documents which include Hansards.

Speaker Gotani Hara

Hansards details the daily planned business of the House.

She said parliament will now be producing the Hansard in electronic form following an agreement reached at a recent business commitee meeting, a meeting of party leadership in the 193-strong House.

“This will improve efficiency and cost effectiveness in the circulation of chamber documents, especially the Hansard,” she said on Monday in the House just before Finance minister Joseph Mwanamvekha presented the K1.7 trillion national budget.

She said hard copies of the Hansard will only be produced on request by members of parliament.

Parliament is expected to buy a laptop for each of the member of parliament.

Justice Uris'sMUTABARUKANdendeuliVinjenje Recent comment authors
Justice Uris's
Justice Uris's

This would be more expensive such as buying laptops and teaching Std 4,5,6,7 8 Mps

2 hours ago
MUTABARUKA
MUTABARUKA

ABSOLUTELY RIGHT VINJENJE OTHER MPS DONT KNOW EVEN HOW TO OPERATE THE COMPUTER

2 hours ago
Ndendeuli
Ndendeuli

Ma lap top were already bought and distributed to the president, cabinet ministers and all members of parliament.

A Chimu apempha kuti adzilandira printed copies. Akuti izi za ma laptop kumangoni kulibe moti akusaka munthu woti awaombole pamtengo wokambirana.

2 hours ago
Vinjenje
Vinjenje

Abuse of resources at its worst.How often do they buy laptops for these useless M.P.s ?

3 hours ago