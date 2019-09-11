Mutharika expected to attend Mugabe state funeral

President Peter Mutharika will be expected to be among 30 world leaders to attend the state funeral of Zimbabwe’s former president Robert Mugabe on Saturday, according to Zimbabwe government officials. Mugabe and Mutharika

According to George Charamba, deputy chief secretary, Mutharika has confirmed his attendance.

The freedom fighter turned tyrant died last week in Singapore aged 95.

Conspicuously missing on the list of leaders attending the state funeral are leaders from Europe and the US.

Chinese president Xi Jinpin and former president Hu Jintao, Singapore president Halimah Yacob and the Indian prime minister Narenda Modi are among the leaders who are set to attend the funeral ceremony.

In Africa, leaders of Ghana, Zambia, South Africa, Botswana, Chad, Mozambique, Nigeria, Kenya among others will attend the funeral as well as some dozen former presidents who had very close ties with Mugabe.