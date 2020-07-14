12 years imprisonment for child abuser in Lilongwe

The Lilongwe Magistrate’s court has sentenced Shupi Mitambo, 25, to 12 years imprisonment with hard labour for acts intended to cause grievous harm contrary to Section 235 (a) of the Penal Code.

The court heard through state prosecutor Inspector Grace Mafosha that on June 27, 2020 Mitambo assaulted his 2-year-old step son for mixing cooked beans with Nsima.

Mafosha narrated to the court that the victim’s mother prepared Nsima for her husband and left for other chores leaving the child inside the house. When the husband entered into the house, he found that the child had mixed Nsima with the only remaining beans in the pot. This angered the step-mother who in return attacked the kid physically.

The prosecutor further told the court that it was not the first time the accused had done such a barbaric act to the step-son.

Mafosha said that the accused used to beat up the victim and refuses to take him to hospital, but rather rubbing the victim’s wounds with salt for fear of being arrested.

“It took the effort of the landlord to report the matter to police seeing how the child was badly hurt. Apart from being beaten, the poor child was also scolded with hot water on his left leg,” Mafosha said.

Mitambo was convicted on his own plea of guilty.

The prosecutor therefore pleaded with the court to give the convict a stiffer punishment to deter other would-be offenders.

In mitigation, Mitambo told the court that he was wrong and that he had learnt a lesson. He also pleaded with the court for leniency because he was the first offender and that he did not waste court’s time.

In passing judgement, First Grade Magistrate Shaireen Chirwa pointed out that a lot of children are facing different kinds of abuses by their step parents out there.

The court said that the convict was supposed to protect the child without considering whether he is her biological child or not, hence she slapped him to 12 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Shupi Mitambo, 25, hails from Ndaona Village in Traditional Authority Dambo in Neno district.

