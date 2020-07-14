Anglican bishops ask church members to wear face masks to defend against coronavirus

Anglican bishops Alinafe Kalemba and Brighton Malasa of the Diocese of Southern Malawi and the Diocese of Upper Shire respectively, have advised their respective members to wear face masks when attending church services.

Kalemba said this on Saturday during a meeting in Blantyre with the clergy, parish leaders and some faithful of the Anglican Diocese while Malasa communicated the same through a letter.

Kalemba cautioned members not to disregard wearing face masks.

“We have a living God, but as human beings, we also need to do our part to prevent the spread of the pandemic,” he said.

On his part, Malasa said he wrote the clergy, heads of departments and institutions to adhere to Covid-19 preventive measures in worship spaces.

In a letter dated July 11 2020 titled ‘Guidelines On Covid-19 Preventive Measures’, Malasa further advises heads of institutions to disinfect buildings.

Reads the letter in part: “In order to curb coronavirus disease, we write to advise all priests, deacons, lay leaders, heads of institutions, departments and all faithful in the Anglican diocese of Upper Shire to adhere to all measures provided.”

Jessica Thom, a church member, said the move will help to contain the virus among the faithful.

“Covid-19 does not know church members as it strikes anyone. So, the masks will indeed protect members,” she said.

In a separate interview, health expert Maziko Matemba said churches should follow Ministry of Health Covid-19 precautionary measures.

“Churches will do better to control gatherings to combat the pandemic,” he said.

Since the declaration of National Disaster on March 20, churches have been conducting multiple services in a bid to decongest buildings.

The country has registered 2 364 Covid-19 cases with 38 deaths.

