14-year-old Malawi rapper Pesty C dining with kings

At the age of 14, rising Hip Hop artist Pesty C has already made a name for himself and collaborated with Malawi’s urban music legends.

Speaking to Nyasa Times, Pesty C said he has 30 songs including the recently released hit single “Hustle” produced by Dare Devilz.

“I have so many songs. I am going to drop an EP but not now. We want to focus on pushing the new Hustle single,” he said.

“Hustle” was premiered a few weeks ago on MBC Radio 2’s Made on Monday with Joy Nathu.

Other songs are “Tizalowa Tonse” and “Ex UsandiBhowe” featuring Tay Grin.

Besides Tay-Grin, Pesty C has also collaborated with Piksy, DJ Nathan Tunes, Leo-B, Grinade, K-wizz and Jay-Done.

He has worked with producers such as Dare Devilz, Ace, Gusto, Runbwoy, Steve Spesho and Daff.

Real name Peace Dickson, Pesty C comes from Manase in Blantyre.

“I gave myself Pesty C because I am a big Nasty C fan. I love listening to Nasty C,” he admitted.

Born on 23 December, 2006, Pesty C started music in 2013.

Pesty C is currently studying at Manyowe Primary School in Standard 7.

Quizzed if music doesn’t interfere with school, he said, “I manage my time. I know when to study and I do music in my leisure time.”

Pesty C was quick to urge fellow kids to work hard and focus on their goals.

