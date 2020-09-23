FINCA, Airtel Malawi sign a new partnership for ‘Airtel money’

Malawi’s leading microfinance institution FINCA Malawi Limited and one the local mobile network company Airtel Malawi have announced their new partnership of ‘Airtel Money service’ which will enable their customers to transact with their savings accounts and mobile money respectively.

Speaking when announcing the partnership in Lilongwe on Wednesday, September 23 2020, FINCA Limited head of mobile and digital business Daniel Makata disclosed that the partnership has been mainly done in order to give opportunity to all FINCA and Airtel Money customers to easily transfer funds between the two platforms.

Makat further said that the agreement is also aimed at keeping their products to adapt to modern financial technology.

“This integration will really help us enhance financial inclusion as more customers can easily access financial services using Airtel Money’s widespread agent network.

“We believe that the financial industry’s adoption of Mobile money is an opportunity for both FINCA Limited and Airtel Money to grow their urban and rural reach with secure financial services,” said Makata.

In his remarks Airtel Money director Polycarp Ndekana described the partnership as a timely development.

He said the partnership will among others be considered as a smooth way in as far as allowing customers to conveniently transact through mobile money wallet and their FINCA account for savings or loan repayments is concerned since thousands of clients have been struggling to have such a great opportunity for the past years.

“Honestly, we are pleased to add FINCA to our list of financial services partners on the Airtel Money platform. We want to keep adding value to our mobile money portfolio to meet our customers varying financial needs,” said Ndekana.

The integration between Airtel Money and FINCA is one of the initiatives aimed at advancing financial inclusion and delivering solutions that enrich the lives of communities.

Meanwhile, FINCA has become the 7th financial institution to be added to the Airtel Money platform joining other financial service provide

