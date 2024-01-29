15 CSOs, under National Advocacy Platform (NAP), demand Govt to suspend Sattar arms deal and refund USD 4,983,400

The National Advocacy Platform (NAP) has demanded that government, immediately, suspend the ongoing Zuneth Sattar armed deal for 16 armored vehicles and the immediate refund of the initial payment of USD 4,983,400 transferred to International Armoured Group.

The statement comes after revelations that Malawi government has been making clandestine moves and actions to revive the sale agreement for 16 military armored vehicles, previously canceled by the Attorney General on January 11, 2022.

In a statement released today and signed by chairperson Benedict Kondowe, NAP says government’s revival of the armored vehicles deal with Sattar, despite a restriction order from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), reveals a disregard for due process.

“The subsequent transfer of the deal to International Armoured Group and the diversion of substantial funds raise concerns about fiduciary responsibility and potential breaches of anti-corruption laws and procurement regulations,” he said.

NAP furthers add that this shocking move, orchestrated with Sattar, a fugitive facing charges of corruption and fraud, raises serious concerns about the government’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and the rule of law.

“Beyond legal violations, this covert deal perpetuates corruption, betrays public trust, and jeopardizes national security. The transfer of military assets under dubious circumstances poses a serious threat to our nation’s stability.

“The diversion of funds highlights a reckless disregard for fiscal responsibility, fostering an environment where corruption thrives and compromising ongoing efforts to combat corruption. The government’s actions erode public trust, casting doubt on the integrity of institutions and revealing complicity in a deal that violates multiple legal provisions,” reads the statement.

Further reads: “Furthermore, the despicable actions by the government have implications for all ongoing court cases linked to Sattar. The maneuvering around legal processes raises concerns about the fair and just adjudication of these cases, undermining the integrity of the judicial system and eroding public confidence in the rule of law. The government’s covert actions not only jeopardize ongoing efforts to address corruption but also threaten the very foundations of our democratic institutions.”

