FAM in K800 million arrears

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) is arrears of K800 million accumulated in the just ended season.

This was disclosed during the maiden Fleetwood Haiya-led Football Association of Malawi executive committee meeting held on Saturday.

The former Super League of Malawi (Sulom) president was elected FAM president with Madalitso Kuyeri as first Vice-President, Lameck Khonje second Vice-President with Chimango Munthali, Patrick Kapanga, Bernard Chiwiriwiri Harawa, Felister Dossi as executive members.

National Women’s Football League chairperson Adellaide Migogo and acting Sulom president Colonel Gilbert Mittawa are ex-officio members.

In a statement, FAM released on Monday the meeting resolved settling outstanding arrears as a priority.

Reads the statement in part: “Finance and Administration Matters resolved to support the national teams’ participation in international competitions including friendly matches, and league development. To settle all verified arrears as at 31.12.23 amounting to MK 800 million. The priority in payment being, Scorchers COSAFA CUP allowances, Flames CAF and World Cup qualifiers allowances, staff arrears, 2023 FAM district Leagues, 2023 FAM Women’s Regional Leagues, 2023 Beach Soccer Leagues and FAM Moto Division One Leagues.

“To revive and empower the Internal Audit Department with a direct reporting line to FAM Exco to realise its value addition as a way of enhancing controls and reducing revenue leakages. To develop the FAM Strategic Plan by 31 March 2024.”

The meeting also resolved for the Men’s Senior National Team camping from 28th February 2024 to 18th March 2024. Implementation of various Grassroots tournaments and /or leagues for Boys and Girls Under-14, 16 and Under-19.

The meeting also resolved Beach Soccer League development and coach education, engagement and establishment of partnership with Malawi Schools Sports Association to revive football development at grassroots level.

They also resolved recruitment of coaches for the Under-23, 20, 17 and Under-15 for men’s national teams and Under-20, 17 and Under-15 for women’s football national teams.

Nsanje Youth Centre and Luwinga Technical Centre projects have been earmarked to be completed by 31 July 2024. Setting up specific ad-hoc committees which will be tasked to assist in monitoring, implementation and reviewing the actualisation of FAM plans.

