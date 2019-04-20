16 artists’ line up for Carlsberg CoolPRO Sunsplash

About 16 reggae artists are expected to share a stage during a mega music concert dubbed ‘Carlsberg CoolPRO Sunsplash’ scheduled to take place on May 4, 2019 at CoolPRO International Club in Malosa, Zomba.

Black Missionaries Band, Sally Nyundo, Anthony Makondetsa, Ndindi Mally, Lambanie Dube, Moda Fumulani, Yanjanani Chumbu and The Wailing Bothers are some of the artists set to perform at the show.

The show will be hosted by Annie Matumbi and Dj Chronic accompanied by Radio 2 FM-DJ, Mike C as a special guest.

CoolPRO International Club Director Duffy Chikakuda, who also owns a music label known as CoolPRO Entertainment, confirmed in an interview that all is set for the concert to take place.

“We are fully prepared for the big show which is coming soon and we are set in terms of; sound system, lighting, security and drinks.

“The show will be first of its kind in as far as reggae music concerts are concerned in Malawi,” Chikakuda said.

He added that, the show has also been organized as part of CoolPRO International Club first anniversary celebration, following its opening on April 28, 2018.

CoolPro Entertainment has been hosting outstanding music concerts in Zomba District since last year; the music tag once also hosted an enormous music concert dubbed ‘Clash of the Giants’ where musicians like; Lucius Banda, Sam Smak and Nepman entertained their fans in the district.

Chikakuda said, CoolPro Entertainment and CoolPro International Club, intends to grant people of Zomba District with different tastes of live music performances observing that the district is marginalized as far as music entertainment is concerned.

“CoolPro Entertainment focuses on entertaining Malawians through music, and I noticed that Zomba District is highly sidelined in terms of entertainment events, for this reason I decided to come up with annual music events in Zomba as one way of resurrecting entertainment in the district,” said the CoolPro Entertainment Director.

CoolPRO Entertainment has organized the upcoming show with support from Carlsberg Beer brewer, Castel Malawi.

Patrons will be required to gage K3000 at the door and Castel beer including; Carlsberg, Special, Stout and Green will be sold at K700, According to Chikakuda.

