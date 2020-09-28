16 members dump DPP, UDF to join Aford

A number of members form the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) have abandoned their respective parties and have joined Alliance for Democracy (AFORD).

Recently in Lilongwe, the party president, Enoch Chihana welcomed the new members from various districts in the country such as Kasungu, Mchinji, Lilongwe and Blantyre just to mention a few.

“Eight members came from UDF while seven others were from DPP and one member was not belonging to any political party but hails from Kabula Constituency in Blantyre,” he said.

Chihana said the coming in of new members will assist the party to re-build, restore public trust and be able to produce a presidential candidate who will stand in the 2025 presidential election.

“Though we are in the Tonse Alliance Government, as a party, we are also committed to bring more new members because anything can happen.

“We have opened our doors to everyone who wants to join us so that we can have enough time to prepare for the 2025 presidential election,” Chihana said.

One of the new members who joined AFORD party, Taricer Chimbalanga from Kabula Constituency in Chileka, Blantyre, said she decided to join the party so that she can boost the membership of the party in the Southern Region.

She added that she is on a mission to attract more members from various districts in Southern Region to vote for Chihana as a president during the 2025 presidential election.

Masautso Saka who hails from Chambuna Ward in Kasungu dumped UDF to join AFORD. He promised to work together with party president Chihana so that in 2025 the party should be voted into government.

“I will make everything possible to ensure that Chihana should win during the 2025 elections and contribute to the development of the country,” Saka said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares