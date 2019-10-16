16 more Nsundwe forces suspects get bail

Lilongwe senior resident magistrates’ court has granted bail to 16 more suspects in the infamous Nsundwe fracas in Lilongwe which led to the killing of a police officer.

The 16 were charged with an offence of endangering the safety of the people on a road at Nsundwe where they had blocked the road to stop people from attending a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) rally in Kawale.

Senior resident magistrate Florence Msekandiana said there was no need to deny the 16 bail since they were not answering murder charge in connection with the killing of the police officer Usumani Imedi.

Among others, they were told to pay a cash bond of K20, 000 each.

Outside the court, they looked jovial and some of them said they were looking forward to another set of anti-Jane Ansah protests.

