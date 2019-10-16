Scotland hosts Malawi women parliamentarians

A group of women parliamentarians are in Scotland for a seven-day study tour, courtesy of the Scottish National Party (SNP) of the Westminster Foundation for Democracy.

Oxfam Malawi says the parliamentary Women’s Caucus members are engaged in a series of meetings with members of the Scottish parliament.

Key stakeholders in the meetings, according to Oxfam Malawi, include Chris Law, MP, Scottish minister for Europe, Ben Macpherson, Migration and International Development, snf former MP Anne Mclaughin.

“As part of the visit, the Women’s Caucus attended the SNP annual conference and Honourable Liana Chapota and Honourable Lonnie Chijere Phiri participated in a panel discussion on empowering women in politics: What Scotland and Malawi can learn from each other,” says the statement.

The statement says lead for Oxfam Scotland, Kenneth Watt also met the members of the Women’s Caucus to hear their experiences and understand how they can be supported through the Oxfam in Malawi program.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :