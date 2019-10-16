African-Swine-Fever outbreak hits 4 districts: Malawi govt ban  slaughtering of pigs

Government has imposed a ban on the sale and slaughter of pigs in four districts because of African- Swine-Fever outbreak.

Deputy director for animal health in the ministry of Agriculture Greyson Njunga said the affected districts are Mzimba, Chitipa, Karonga and Kasungu.

“The disease has so far killed 7,000 pigs since it was reported a month ago,” said Njunga.

He said ministry officials will continue to monitor the situation to ensure that the disease does not spread to other districts.

Njunga appealed to communities to comply with the ban and the corresponding pieces of advice for it to be lifted earlier, saying failing which the ban may go beyond the minimum period of six months.

The pig traders ban will affect livelihoods of pork sellers in the affected districts.

Africa swine fever virus causes a haemorrhagic fever mostly in pigs.

