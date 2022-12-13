184 solar sites now operational across Puma Energy’s network including Malawi 

Puma Energy, the leading global energy business that provide safe energy across six continents, has rolled into operation 184 solar power generation projects across its network and is on track to hit its target of opening 200 solar projects by end of 2022.

In a statement, Puma Energy — which has nearly 2,000 retail sites in its network, has assessed how many are suitable for solar installation and the 184 sites now operating across the company’s retail network represent 39% of the 467 company-owned and leased stations where solar installations are commercially and technically feasible.

In its ESG Strategy, published in July 2022, Puma Energy set a target of installing 200 solar projects across its global network by the end of the year and once operational, they will have a combined capacity of 6.6 MWp and are expected to generate 9,311 MWh of renewable electricity per year.

The company further says the aim of the solar generation initiative is not only to reduce Puma Energy’s greenhouse gas emissions on the sites and depots it owns, but also to reduce the emissions of the local dealers who operate many of the retail sites in Puma Energy’s network.

“The expertise Puma Energy has developed by installing solar at its own retail sites now allows the company to offer its commercial and industrial customers solar generation packages and other low carbon energy solutions alongside the fuels it has traditionally supplied,” says the statement.

It added that Puma Energy made a commitment to achieving 30% of its Africa EBITDA from clean energy and transition fuels in its 2022 Sustainability Report and ESG Strategy.

The roll out of solar solutions for Puma Energy commercial customers is part of that aim, and to hit the target the company has committed an initial investment of US$33 million to roll out its solar offer to its customers, starting with Malawi, Botswana, Ghana, Namibia, Tanzania and Zambia.

Sophonie Babo, Puma Energy’s head of strategy & business development is quoted as saying: “The 200 solar projects we are delivering is just the start of a broader strategy to contribute to the energy transition in Africa.

“Many of our commercial and industrial customers are looking to reduce their carbon emissions. By installing solar on our own assets, we have demonstrated our ability to offer to our customers solar solutions.

“Our aim is to help them hybridise their energy sources and reduce emissions across their operations.”

Puma Energy’s downstream business segments include fuels, aviation, lubricants, LPG and bitumen — having 1,998 retail sites, a network of bitumen terminals and is present at 108 airports.

Its purpose is energising communities to help drive growth and prosperity by sustainably serving customers’ needs in high potential countries around the world.

As at December 9, 2022, Puma Energy has 184 operational solar at sites in Ghana, Malawi, Botswana, Namibia, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Puerto Rico, Guatemala and Papua New Guinea.

Further solar projects are being installed at Puma Energy retail sites in Botswana, Malawi and Tanzania.

Puma Energy defines transition fuels as lower carbon alternatives to traditional fuels. They are a crucial step of the energy transition in emerging markets, where the need to promote economic development and reduce carbon emissions are both priorities.

In order to address energy challenges that the country is currently facing — as well as to fulfill President Lazarus Chakwera’s target to have 1,000 megawatts power supply to the national grid within the next 3 years — Malawi has built several solar energy plants.

The President inaugurated a 20MW Golomoti Solar Power Plant in Dedza District in June which is being managed by a Canadian independent power producer, JCM Power and InfraCo Africa.

In 2021, Chakwera also commissioned a US$75 million JCM solar power plant in Salima.

