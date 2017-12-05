19 candidates to compete during hockey elections

A total of 19 candidates have been nomited to compete for various positions at this year’s Hockey Association of Malawi (HAM) elections during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) slated for December 16 at Mpira Village in Chiwembe, Blantyre.

This is in line with HAM’s constitution which gives power to its affiliates to elect new office bearers at every after five years when a total of 12 positions are always up for the grabs.

Speaking to Nyasa Times HAM Administrative Manager Benjamin Chaura said every candidate who was nominated with the affiliates has accepted and confirmed to contest during the elections.

Chaura added that he is very excited with the number of candidates contesting in the elections saying this is sign that the sport has become popular.

“We have a mixture of both exeperienced and upcoming candidates, this is what we want to see rather than having only same faces every time. Its our hope that we’ll have a successful elections which will elect candidates who always love hockey sport,” said Chaura.

He however, called on all the candidates to conduct constructive campaign and avoid attacking each other so that they can have a violence free campaign period.

Notable names available on the list of candidates include;TochiTarloc han Gill, Krishna Achuthan, Chigo Thindwa, Geoff Biya, Grace Jana and Daniel Matavata.

Positions which candidates will compete on the day are president and the vice, General Secretary and vice,Treasure, Chairman for Development Commitee, Chairman for Southern Region Hockey Committee, Umpires and judges Chairperson, Marketing and Media, medical Committee and Lady members..