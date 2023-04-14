196 customers rewarded in TNM Mpamba Kashi Kashi promotion from first draw

A total of K8.4 million was awarded to 196 customers following the first of the bi-weekly draws of the TNM Mpamba Khashi Khashi promotion.

General Manager for TNM Mpamba, Chris Sukasuka said 28 customers won K100,000 each; 56 each went away with K50,000 while 112 received K25,000 each.

He also emphasized that all customers who accumulated entries before the first draw qualify to enter into the grand draw as they will be carried forward.

“The overall response is overwhelming and our agents are happy with increased traffic,” he said. “On calling the winners during the draw, one on the K100,000 winners — a 28-year-old tomato seller from Nkhoma by the name Given Mulungu — was so happy with the windfall, saying she will use her prize money to expand has small businesses.

“This is in line with Mpamba’s goal to improve lives of Malawians through digital financial services.”

He added that the next draw has been scheduled to take place for Friday, April 14 through which the first agent winners will be drawn where K100,000 will be given to 28 agents, one per district as the main prize.

Launched last month, the promotion will reward customers and agents across the country till June 6 whose grand draw shall identify 28 customers for the prize of K1 million — one from every district.

The promotion aims to share the multiple benefits that the mobile money platform is providing such as enhancement of financial inclusion and Sukasuka said their Mpamba platform is making a significant impact to the social economic development of the country.

“The promotion aims at engaging our key stakeholders thus agents and customers to enhance their experience on digital transactions. Our goal is to encourage mobile transactions, which is now a lifestyle for every customer and with the promotion everyone is a winner.

“We always live by our core purpose of creating possibilities, therefore through the promotion we are going to accomplish that.”

The promotion is set to reward 1,344 customers and 840 agents across the country.

After each transaction of K500 for customers and K5,000 for agents for transacting for customers, an instant SMS notification: “Congratulations! You have earned 1 entry in Mpamba Kashi-Kashi promotion. Dial *444#>>My Account to check your total points. Transact more to increase your entries.”

