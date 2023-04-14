Malawians in Ireland donate  MK9m to Cyclone Freddy survivors

The association of Malawians living in Ireland have committed themselves to helping Malawians affected with tropical cyclone Freddy.

According to the president of Malawians living in Ireland, Henry Mkumbira Phiri, to do so was a needful venture.

They have, among others, from their pockets given out cash amounting to K8.1 million.

“We have done not for us, but for our country.

“We try to help our friends who are affected,” said Mkumbira-Phiri.

According to the association, which Mkumbira-Phiri has retained, there had been over millions given to Malawi.

Including clothes of close to over 20 bales and substantial help to survivors.

Said Mkumbira-Phiri: “Our idea is certain. We want to discuss this for certain. As a community living in Ireland we respect how we are affected with the disaster.

“The Malawian community is interested in helping in any issues worthwhile affecting Malawi.”

Much as there has been information from different stakeholders, but there has been quick understanding from a number of chapters.

But so far there have been over 590 deaths, over 5000 displaced and over 500 missing.

The Malawi Government has also come in through DODMA.

