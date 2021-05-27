Ambitious Lilongwe-based businesswoman, Gladys Masina, owner and proprietor of the recently launched Glalle Complex has assured both aspiring and established businesspersons to work hard in their endeavours if they are to hit it big in life.

Masina made the urge on Saturday during the launch of the complex located in Area 49—opposite the Bingu National Stadium—that has 42 shops, 8 offices, a hall, executive conference room, bar and restaurant, among others.

In her remarks she said much as the complex had just been an imagination as far as putting resources together was concerned, she said she had made it possible by the grace of God.

“In the first place this complex was just an imagination, when I started putting resources into it, I faced a lot of challenges, I thank God because He made this possible, there was a point I wanted to give up but the Holy Spirit gave me courage,” said Masina.

Drawing from her experience Masina encouraged girls to keep pushing hard despite their being challenges saying being a woman should never be an excuse for not doing great things in life.

“I want to encourage women that everything is possible, every woman has potential to do great things in life that people or the government can appreciate. Imagine! As a woman I have managed to build this complex. However, I have done this with support from both my family and some business partners,” she said.

Further, Masina said the complex will be a place where people can find all what they need ranging from foods and other accessories at a reasonable price stressing that the place is there to serve Malawians.

The complex launch was spiced up by music performances by Skeffa Chimoto, Great Angels Choir, Kondwani Chirwa, Anthony Makondetsa and the Black Missionaries, among others.

Masina started business at a tender age and used to sell beans at Likuni market in Lilongwe and managed to climb businesses ladders to where she is presently as Managing Director of the Glalle Group of companies which has Glalle Stationeries, Glalle Multipurpose Hall and Glalle Gardens.

