Onesimus’ Solomoni – Song of the year in GBV prevention

Malawi’s platinum selling artist, Onesimus is soaring high with his gender based violence (GBV) sensitisation song ‘Solomoni’ as it is number 1 on iTunes top 100.

The song, recorded and composed in his native language ‘Chichewa’ is directed towards men who mistreat their women and feel no shame or guilt for beating them which he says is not acceptable nor excusable.

‘Solomoni’ is number 1 on iTunes in South Africa, Botswana and it is also been dominating with ‘some nice numbers’ in Swaziland and Zimbabwe.

It has also been dominating Uganda airwaves clinching number 1 spot in programs.

This makes it song of the year in the prevention and fight against GBV not just in Malawi but also across the African continent.

Onesimus, the only Malawian Male artist to win at the 6th All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) under Inspiration Music category said:

“This is not my win to say, I’m just happy that the message of GBV is being spread and people are embracing it. It is everyone’s win because the more people get to hear and learn about what GBV is really about, that’s how can eliminate it.”

In 2020, Onesimus had projected the song will the biggest song of 2021 and he stands by his word as the song has taken over:

“Looking at the response of people; how they are loving the song, and telling from how the song has been so well received by the people I would definitely yes…!!! Yes This song is the song of the year.”

‘Solomoni’ has broke barriers and is getting heavy rotation in bars, clubs and other avenues which Onesimus has no objections to:

“Well I’m glad that my music is playing everywhere, I don’t really care where the music plays, as long as people are dancing to the music and taking heed of the message.

“I’m bringing joy to the people I know my message, and I don’t care where the music is played,” he said.

Music critic, Gregory Gondwe said one unique thing about Onesimus productions lately is that he sings about real life in a Christian frame.

“It’s an approach that others feel borders on secular music. In the case of Solomoni it’s a unique way of discouraging GBV from a Christian perspective other than from the point of Human Rights and criminality,” Gondwe said.

