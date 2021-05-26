Court fails to deliver judgment on Dutch national after Magistrate’s laptop crashes

Limbe First Grade Magistrate Courts Wednesday failed to deliver a ruling on whether or not a Dutch national, answering Indecent Assault and Human Trafficking charges, has a case to answer after a laptop which contained the judgment crashed.

State lawyer, Victor Jere in an interview with Nyasa Times confirmed the development saying that the laptop of the presiding Magistrate, His Worship Soka Banda, clunked up and that it is expected to fixed urgently.

“Unfortunately, the Magistrate’s laptop has crashed but will be fixed in due course and, therefore, the case has since been adjourned to Friday, May 28th 2021.

Limbe First Grade Magistrates Court was scheduled to deliver its ruling on whether or not to discharge a case against former Finance Director at Timotheos Foundation, a Dutch national, Wim Akster, who was arrested over indecent assault and human trafficking charges.

According to a police statement in our possession, Akster was arrested in September 2020 on two counts – trafficking of persons and unlawfully and indecently assaulted Alice Mataya from Namikasi in Blantyre.

The statement, signed by sub-inspector FTK Dzimbiri, indicate that the offences were committed in 2019, but the victim only reported the matter in 2020.

However, Akster, through his lawyer, Fostino Yankho Maele, made an application to the court to discharge the case for, among others, lacking merit.

The court has on two separate occasions, on 30th December 2020 and 10th March 2021, respectively failed to deliver the ruling on the case which, is criminal case number 724 of 2020, due to disturbances emanating from Covid-19 restrictions

The suspect is expected to face trial should the Magistrate orders that the case proceed.

The Foundation receives funding from various donors, including the Dutch Church Aid in Netherlands.

