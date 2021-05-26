Mafco back at Chitowe

The Salima based military TNM Super League side, MAFCO Football Club, reverts to using Chitowe Stadium in Dwangwa, Nkhotakota as home ground after a conspicuous break.

The team has always used Chitowe Stadium when playing in the elite league but played a few games at the venue since the commencement of the current season before being told to stop by the ground owners, Illovo Sugar Company, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Salima soldiers then resolved to use Civo Stadium in Lilongwe but with their hearts still at Chitowe Stadium in Dwangwa. Surprisingly, Lilongwe is nearer to the Malawi Armed Forces College (MAFCO) in Salima from where the team hails than Dwangwa but the soldiers say they prefer Chitowe Stadium to any other venue in Lilongwe as their home ground.

An official from the club, Captain David Gulaimfa, told the media that Illiovo Sugar Company has allowed the team to return to Chitowe and the Salima soldiers will play brothers in arms, Moyale Barracks Football Club, at the venue on Sunday.

“They wrote us to stop using the venue because of the Covid-19 pandemic. When we saw that government had eased some preventive measures on the pandemic, we wrote them again twice and eventually they accepted us saying they too missed the club.

“Dwangwa is our home. Temperatures are the same in Salima and Dwangwa. The weather at Dwangwa favours us and fans there love us too. We don’t command a large fan base as compared to teams like Bullets, Wanderers and maybe Silver but the few fans we have at Chitowe make us feel at home unlike when we play in Lilongwe which is nearer to our base,” explained Gulaimfa.

MAFCO FC is on position 9 with 22 points from 16 games.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!