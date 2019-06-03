2 Malawians arrested in South Africa for murder of elderly couple

Police in South Africa have arrested two Malawians for the alleged murder of an elderly couple in Dealesville in the Free State.

Hawks spokesman Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said the particulars of the Malawi duo will be provided in court this Monday.

The suspects are 25 and 29 years old.

Mulaudzi said the bodies of Petruida Patronella Deanicos, 68, and her husband, Vasilios Deniacos, 74, were discovered inside the couple’s house on Friday morning by their helper who immediately alerted the police.

Petrudia was reportedly a local DA councillor and respected businesswoman.

Mulaudzi said it was suspected that the couple might have been murdered on Thursday evening.

“It was established that a blunt object was used to murder the Deniacos. Their car and a firearm are still missing. The two suspects will appear in the Dealesville Magistrate’s Court on Monday pending ongoing investigations,” Mulaudzi said.

