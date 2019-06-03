Police officer Mtungama who campaigned for DPP rewarded with foreign mission

Inspector Harriet Khwengwele Mtungama whose video clip campaigning for the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the May 22 Tripartite Elections went viral on social media , has been deployed to foreign mission.

Police had said they would investigate Mtungama when the video clip went viral , showing her campaigning for DPP by urging people in the rural areas to retain the party in power.

However, Mtungama is among the four officers rewarded with foreign mission posting, according to a letter seen by Nyasa Times dated May 24 2019 by director of operations Griffin Mpumulo instructing office responsible for uniforms in the police to supply her and other three new kit as they will “soon” be “deployed to foreign mission.”

The other three, according to the letter, are Dorothy Kawale, Dickens Mwambazi and Amina Danwood.

Mtungama is based at National Police headquarters at Area 30 in Lilongwe.

