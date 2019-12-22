2 MRA officials who sucked to their deaths in Mulanje buried

Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) head of corporate affairs Steve Kapoloma said the two tax officials who sucked to their deaths when they drowned on Friday after they slipped off and fell into a waterfall while hiking part of Mulanje Mountain were buried on Sunday.

Kapoloma identified the two officers as ICT officer Martin Jerenje and Abel Nyondo, a driver in MRA’s administration division.

He said the the deceased were part of a team which went to review their Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA), which is used for clearing goods in customs.

“They slipped off and fell into a river while climbing a mountain,” said Kapoloma.

They were buried in Balaka and Chitipa respectively.

Mulanje Police Station spokesperson Gersham Ngwira, said the two were putting up at one of the upmarket lodges at the Boma, before they decided to go for a hike.

“The two on their way up [the mountain] one got tired and relaxed as the other two (now deceased) proceeded hiking.

“When they arrived at the waterfall in one of the rivers on the mountain, they took off their clothes to swim. However, due to a slippery terrain, they both slipped and fell into the waterfalls lying about 50 metres deep.”

Ngwira said police visited the scene and took the bodies to Mulanje District Hospital where postmortem revealed that death was due to head injuries.

