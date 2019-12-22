Fisd Cup win a perfect Christmas gift, says Eagles coach

Blue Eagles coach Deklerk Msakakuona has said the Fisd Challenge Cup was a perfect Christmas gift after he guided his club to beat Kamuzu Barracks 4-2 in penalty shootouts at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe in the Fisd Challenge Cup final Saturday.

The Eagles won the match 4-2 through post match penalties after the two sides tied 1-1 in regulation time.

Captain Micium Mhone put the Eagles ahead before substitute Kelvin Hanganda levelled the scored in the second half.

During penalty shootouts, Schumaker Kuwali, Gibert Chirwa, Vitumbiko Kumwenda and Henry Misinjo converted their spot kicks while Oswald Maonga’s spot kick went over the bar.

On the part of Kamuzu Barracks, Ndaona Daisi and Manase Chiyesa managed to convert their spot kicks while Hanganda and Chimwemwe Chisambi missed.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Msakakuona described the victory as perfect Christmas gift.

“We had a great season and the players gave their all. It is a perfect reward for the players,” he said.

He further hailed the players for giving out their best during the encounter and the entire 2019 season.

On his part, KB coach Billy Phambala accepted the defeat.

“Penalties are always unpredictable and to lose its painful” said Phambala.

