Malawi beach soccer Coach Upbeat ahead of COPA Dar es Salaam

Malawi National Beach Soccer Team head coach Stereo Gondwe says he is confident that the 10-member squad he has picked for the 2019 COPA Dar es Salaam Beach Soccer Tournament will go far at the tournament.

Gondwe said this prior to the team’s departure to Tanzania to participate at the tournament scheduled between 22-26 December 2019 at the Coco Beach in Dar es Salaam.

“So far we are happy with the players that we have picked. All we want is for them to give us their best and if they give us their best, we can go very far,” he said.

“But again you have to understand that we have to compete well and very effectively but we have the confidence in all the players that we have picked,” added Gondwe.

The Team had an intensive two weeks camping at Livingstonia Beach Salima in preparation for the competition.

Malawi will start its campaign against Burundi on Monday before facing Seychelles on Tuesday.

Five countries including Uganda, Malawi, Seychelles, Burundi,and hosts Tanzania are expected to take part in the 2019 Tournament after Kenya, Mozambique and Libya pulled out of the competition.

The following is the travelling Squad.

Goalkeepers

1. Desmond Mkundi

2. Pickson Mushani

Infield Players

3. James Chikoka

4. Zahiri Hamis

5. Sandram Saddi

6. Benson Genas

7. Dala Simba

8. Ganizani Mphande

9. Isaac Kajam

10. Vanacio Malunga

