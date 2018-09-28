2 sets of triplets born at Dowa District Hospital

There was joy at Dowa District Hospital on Tuesday as two young mothers gave birth to triplets each.

The mothers, Catherine Saukani Dikilani, 22 years and Georgina Howard, 21 years delivered their babies at 11 am and 4:40 pm, respectively.

Speaking in an interview , Catharine’s husband Saukani Dikilani was over the moon to have the triplets although it means a huge responsibility.

“I am very happy to be the father of the triplets as this rarely happens in the district and Malawi at large. Therefore to show my happiness, with the little I have, I will buy every baby a special little gift,” he said.

Asked about the responsibility being added due to these babies, Dikilani expressed concern since he only depends on subsistence farming as his source of income.

The second set of triplets was born through Caesarean section to Georgina Howard and weighed 2kilograms (kgs) each.

Howard who already has three children, of which two are twins, got divorced and lives with her mother Nasitaziya Nkungula.

However, the father of the twins died while the one responsible for the triplets left her.

According to one of the nurses on duty, Carol Mchombo, it takes about three to four days for a mother who delivers through the cesarean section to be discharged.

She said it is normal for a mother to give birth to triplets but this demands additional resources such as commercial infant Milk formula which is expensive.

“The triplets need intensive care to be healthier and will be under Kangaroo Mother Care so that they are properly monitored,” she said.

She added that all the babies will be discharged when their weight reaches 2.5 kgs. She however said this depends on various factors, one of which is the condition of the mothers and the babies.

Nkungula, who is taking care of her divorced daughter, relies on farming to support the extended family and therefore appealed for help.

