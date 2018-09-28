DPP gurus drum up support in Eastern Region for voter registration

Senior members of ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) have invaded the Eastern Region in a bid to mobilize voters to register in numbers ahead of the 2019 Tripartite Polls.

On the tour are DPP Vice President (East) Bright Msaka, Secretary General Grezelder Jeffrey, Director of Campaign Everton Chimulirenji and Director of Elections Ben Phiri.

The DPP top brass has been holding rallies in Zomba and Mangochi with a uniform message of registration and the need for Malawians to vote for DPP candidates so as to cement development across the country.

The senior politburo members have been joined by a battalion of other party members criss-crossing every constituency in the two districts. All the rallies have been well patronized with thousands of party supporters and undecided voters thronging to rally venues.

In his speeches, Phiri who is Team Leader for one of the cohorts told people in Zomba that only the DPP has credentials, experience and vision to develop Malawi.

He reminded Malawians that the party has only been around for 12 years but has done a lot in as far as development is concerned.

Among some developments that are resonating with the electorate on the ground are community colleges that have been constructed in all the 28 districts, sports stadia in some districts of which Zomba and Mangochi are part, roads, hospitals, schools among others.

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is currently running Phase 6 of registration which covers Zomba City, Zomba District Mangochi Town, Mangochi District and Nsanje districts. The phase runs from September 19 to October 2.

