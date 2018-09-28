Timveni gets Norkring donation of K150m worth of radio transmitters

Norkring, a provider of digital terrestrial television and radio transmitting in Norway and Belgium has donated K150 million worth of modern radio transmitters to Timveni Child and Youth Media Organization through Plan International Norway.

Speaking during the official handover ceremony in Lilongwe, Plan International Malawi Country Director Daniel Mutchena said the donation by Norkring through the Plan office in Norway will help Timveni radio increase its nationwide coverage from 40 to 80 percent.

He said this will also help Plan International and other stakeholders that work with Timveni Child and Youth Media Organisation as an implementing partner to reach out to a lot of people with various messages through its core-mandate of promoting children’s rights.

According to Mutchena, the radio transmitters mounting process which commences early October is expected to last for a month.

“From next week, we are going to start the mounting process in different strategic locations. We are starting with Lilongwe before moving to Mzimba and the remaining districts across the country,” Mutchena explained.

In his remarks, Acting Executive Director for Timveni Child and Youth Media Organisation Herbert Chidaya described the donation as a major boost in coverage.

“This is a big milestone for Plan International Malawi because its intention is to make sure that information and issues to deal with child rights and child marriages reach out to as many people as possible.

“The improvement of coverage for Timveni which is a Child and Youth Media Organization is also going to benefit Plan International Malawi in its quest to address issues of child marriages as well as child abuses whenever they happen,” Chidaya narrated.

As an organization, Timveni has numerous child and youth projects in Mangochi, Nkhota-Kota and Karonga among other districts.

Founded in 1996, Norkring offers broadcasting, colocation, occasional broadcasting and media net services as well as operates and monitors services and transmission networks and radio transmission network, FM transmission networks, digital audio broadcasting and TV transmission network.

