Gaba excited to be back, says there is no bad blood with coach Mabedi

Flames striker Frank Gabadinho Mhango says he is excited to be back in the team, underlining that there are no personal issues between him and Malawi National Football Team coach Patrick Mabedi.

“First, I would like to say that it is an amazing feeling to be back in the national team because there is nothing I enjoy more than serving my country and I can’t wait to catch up with the guys again.

“Secondly, there might have been issues that led to my exclusion and while I might have had reservations on how they were handled, there was nothing personal between me and the coach.

“I felt the issue was exaggerated by some quarters, especially on social media and it was unfair. Anyway, let by bygones, be bygones.”

In an interview from his Johannesburg base, the Moroka Swallows player said it was unfortunate that his exclusion from the Flames was blown out of proportion by some quarters.

During a press conference yesterday, Mabedi said the former AmaZulu FC, Orlando Pirates, Bidvest Wits, Lomontiville Golden Arrows and Bloemfontein Celtic player’s issue is now water under the bridge.

“He made a mistake, it was a disciplinary issue, but we spoke to him and it is now a closed chapter,” he said.

The 31-year-old, who has been in the Rainbow Nation for 11 years now, was dropped from the squad after missing his flight from Johannesburg to Malawi to join the Flames for their trip to Liberia for the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier against the Lone Star in November last year.

The player’s suggestion to still join the squad was shot down by Mabedi on what Football Association of Malawi described as “disciplinary grounds.”

His last appearance for the Flames was against the Pharaohs of Egypt in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe which Malawi lost 0-4.

Mhango was the Flames’ leading scorer at the 2021 Afcon finals in Cameroon with three goals. He was the overall third joint top scorer and his superb strike against Morocco, was dubbed Goal of the Tournament and was nominated for the Africa Goal of the Year Award.

