Immigration boss Kalumo fumes at a journalist, shouts “We not friends, I am blocking you,” and he did

Furious, dazed and disgusted could be some of words that can best describe the insane and unprofessional reaction of Immigration Department Charles Kalumo when a reporter put it to him to confirm if printing of passports has indeed started amidst reports that the machines are still down.

The reporter had been to immigration department offices in Lilongwe and talked to several people who were frustrated with continued failure to have their passports.

To get confirmation, the reporter called Kalumo for a response only to get a dose of anger from him.

He questioned why we are investigating on the department.

He said he would not share with us the progress made. Rather, he would do so to the government which he reports to.

“I work for the government and not the press, so I will share what we have done so far when we want and that will be shared with government not through you,” Kalumo said.

Asked again if they have started issuing the passports and how many have been issued, Kalumo shot back thus: “Are you part of government?

“We are not friends, you should know we are not on the same level. I am a Director General, I work for the government and you work for Times. Let’s not argue. We are not friends. I have said when we are ready we will share the progress with the government and not you.”

He went on to tell us that we should stop investigating the department.

“Even if we have just printed one passport, the truth is that we have started printing passports and it is over one.

“Be patriotic. You are investigating on us, you are not being professional. You and me let’s not talk anymore, don’t call me anymore and I’m blocking your number right away.”

And he cut the line.

It has been a torrid month for the department and for Malawians seeking to process a passport.

On February 6, we reported that the passport issuance system had been hacked.

On February 21, President Lazarus Chakwera admitted in Parliament that the system had indeed been hacked.

He even said that the cyber attackers were demanding a ransom.

He gave the department 21 days to take control of the system and resume processing of passport.

On March 2, we reported that due to the hacking of the system, all passport data had been lost.

On March 5, the department announced it had recovered the data that was lost.

On Tuesday, March 12, it announced it had completed restoration of e-passport issuance system. That announcement came a day before the expiry of the ultimatum by Chakwera.

